Divers searching for body of missing Maine man in Little Androscoggin River

Missing Naples man
Missing Naples man(Maine State Police)
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police divers searched the Little Androscoggin River Tuesday for the body of a missing Naples man.

Mark Conley, 67, was reported missing after he did not show up for a family gathering on Christmas.

Conley’s vehicle was spotted in the river Monday afternoon when someone spotted a damaged guardrail in Auburn.

Investigators said the driver’s side window was broken, but Conley’s body was not in the car.

State police said a ping of his cellphone put his last possible location in the Lewiston-Auburn area on Christmas Eve.

Officials said the search will be weather-dependent moving forward.

