Health officials prepare for Omicron case wave in Maine

Omicron variant
Omicron variant(Associated Press)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There is an expectation among area health officials that a wave of coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant will come to Maine soon.

Northern Light Health’s Dr. James Jarvis says Maine typically sees a lag of around one month behind the rest of nation.

Jarvis says because this variant is more transmissible, that lag time will be much shorter.

“So, I do suspect that after the holidays and seeing where around the country on these, these higher levels of Omicron spreads, that that we’ll start talking about that Omicron is hitting that 30% mark here in Maine, and then maybe even higher, probably by this week or next week,” said Jarvis.

Hospitalizations have remained at near all-time highs across the state.

Northern Light is receiving assistance from teams from both the National Guard and FEMA to lighten the load.

