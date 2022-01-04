Advertisement

Mississippi officer talks about finding son’s body while responding to a call

By WLBT.com Staff, Holly Emery and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – When Officer Laquandia Cooley responded to reports of a body in the road early Sunday morning in Mississippi, she found it was her son that was the victim of a fatal gunshot wound.

“We initially responded to the call, not knowing when I made it over there, the person was going to be my son that was laying there,” Cooley told WLBT.

Charles Stewart Jr., 20, was in the middle of the street after being shot in the head.

When Cooley, his mother, arrived at the scene, he had already died - a sight she’ll never forget.

“I couldn’t even believe what I was seeing. I was seeing my own son laying there on the ground dead. It was pretty much a panic. It was just, it was too much,” Cooley said.

Stewart Jr.’s father, Charles Stewart, says he was a good person who got along with everyone and did not bother anyone. So, when he found out that his son was killed, he couldn’t believe it.

“It’s traumatizing for the whole family. We’re just trying to cope day to day, just trying to figure out why this happened and who could have did this,” the victim’s mother said.

Hazlehurst Police Chief Darian Murray says because the case involves an officer’s family member, the case will be handed to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is the Cary New Year’s baby, Hunter Thomas his family, proud mom, Shelby Richardson...
Cary’s New Year’s Baby born Saturday, Jan 1
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart
A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial...
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Mug shot of Mark Sparks, who is suing Governor Mills, DOC Commissioner Randall Liberty and...
Inmate suing Governor Mills regarding unemployment benefits heard before U.S. Court of Appeals
"Hiring" sign from a recent Maine job fair
Per Maine law, minimum wage increases by $0.60 in 2022

Latest News

FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 file photo shows a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV on display at the...
New auto sales up in 2021, but long way before full recovery
Trees laden with snow lie on Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County, Va., during a snowstorm...
Snow stalls Amtrak in Virginia, with excruciating delays
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Stranded drivers endure frigid night on impassable highway
Omicron variant
Health officials prepare for Omicron case wave in Maine