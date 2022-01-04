Advertisement

Powerball jackpot rises to $610 million

No one won in Monday night’s drawing, so the Powerball has increased.
No one won in Monday night’s drawing, so the Powerball has increased.(WTVM, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing.

For the drawing Wednesday, the Powerball jackpot increased to an estimated $610 million, the seventh largest jackpot in Powerball history, with a cash option amount of $434.2 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has also been increased to an estimated $253 million for Tuesday night’s drawing, with a cash option amount of $175.6 million.

No one won in Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 02, 13, 32, 33, 48, and 22.

In the Monday night drawing, the top-winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in Montana and two $1 million tickets sold in Connecticut and Texas, according to Powerball.

No one has hit the Powerball jackpot in almost three months. It was last won by a single ticket in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing. That $699.8 million prize was the fifth largest in Powerball history.

Powerball said the overall odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292 million.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or as a lump sum payment.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Pictured is the Cary New Year’s baby, Hunter Thomas his family, proud mom, Shelby Richardson...
Cary’s New Year’s Baby born Saturday, Jan 1
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart
A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial...
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Mug shot of Mark Sparks, who is suing Governor Mills, DOC Commissioner Randall Liberty and...
Inmate suing Governor Mills regarding unemployment benefits heard before U.S. Court of Appeals
"Hiring" sign from a recent Maine job fair
Per Maine law, minimum wage increases by $0.60 in 2022

Latest News

FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 file photo shows a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV on display at the...
New auto sales up in 2021, but long way before full recovery
Trees laden with snow lie on Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County, Va., during a snowstorm...
Snow stalls Amtrak in Virginia, with excruciating delays
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Mississippi officer talks about finding son’s body while responding to a call
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Stranded drivers endure frigid night on impassable highway
Omicron variant
Health officials prepare for Omicron case wave in Maine