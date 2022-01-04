Advertisement

State Police are asking for help in finding a wanted Greene man

Robert Robinson Jr.
Robert Robinson Jr.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENE, Maine (WABI) - State Police are asking for your help in finding a wanted man from Greene.

Police say 39-year-old Robert Robinson Jr. is wanted on felony domestic violence charges after he assaulted a woman.

They say Robinson could be driving a black Chevy Silverado crew cab pickup and frequenting the Androscoggin County area.

If you have information or if you come into contact with him, call State Police at 624-7076.

