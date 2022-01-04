Advertisement

Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine

By WCBS Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A New York biology teacher was arrested for allegedly administering a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in her living room.

Laura Parker Russo, a 54-year-old biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested at her Sea Cliff, New York, home for allegedly inoculating a 17-year-old boy without parental permission. After allegedly receiving the dose, the teen went home and told his mother.

Police say the mother alerted them to the situation, and an investigation unfolded on New Year’s Day. It’s unclear if the teen was monitored post-shot, how Russo obtained the vaccine and which brand it was.

Neighbors expressed concern over the incident.

“It would send panic to the public if there are people out there giving false vaccinations,” neighbor Peter Mandzych said.

The Herricks School District superintendent says Russo has been removed from the classroom and reassigned, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of the emergency department at NYU Langone, explains that a vial could be COVID counterfeit. One needs consent, patient history to allergies and medical knowledge of handling and procedure.

“You have to draw up the medication into a sterile syringe with a needle and expel some of the air, and then, you have to give the injection properly,” he said.

Russo is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 21.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is the Cary New Year’s baby, Hunter Thomas his family, proud mom, Shelby Richardson...
Cary’s New Year’s Baby born Saturday, Jan 1
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart
Mug shot of Mark Sparks, who is suing Governor Mills, DOC Commissioner Randall Liberty and...
Inmate suing Governor Mills regarding unemployment benefits heard before U.S. Court of Appeals
“The Whoosh Bottle Experiment,” which is sweeping across TikTok, involves people pouring...
Boy badly burned attempting TikTok challenge
Loon stranded on ice for five days rescued by Monmouth Fire fighters with help from Avian Haven...
Frozen from flight

Latest News

Seattle Kraken fan Nadia Popovici poses for a photo before an NHL hockey game between the...
Hockey fan spots cancerous mole on staffer’s neck, delivers lifesaving note
Doctors told him a cancerous mole the fan spotted could have become life-threatening in a few...
Hockey equipment manager credits fan with saving him from cancer
The Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken jointly gifted the fan $10,000 to help with her...
Hockey fan urges cancer check after spotting mole on equipment manager's neck
The storm dumped between 6 and 11 inches of snow and forced much of the nation's capital to...
DC hit by snow storm, closing government offices and schools
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators decided...
Families rush to pharmacies after FDA authorizes booster for kids 12 to 15