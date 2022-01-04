PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone!

Today we saw the return of sunshine throughout the day, after clearing out from the weekend storm. A number of locations saw snow amounts between 2.0-4.0″-inches. And with the exiting system, much colder air filtered in to start off the first week of 2022!

We only reached upper-single digits and lower-teens for highs today... and wind chills hovered below-zero in a few spots all the way through the afternoon.

Tomorrow brings another chilly day... before a lifting warm front brings above-freezing temps for Wednesday.

Midweek also sees a quick moving system, bringing snow showers changing to mix and rain by the afternoon -- and a quick pick-up of an inch or two in projected snow totals.

Then, we’re keeping a close eye on a possible winter storm and nor’easter for the end of the week. Although, it’s still too soon to call on the storm’s potential for higher-end snowfall, due to model differences and varying tracks of the low. The next day or two should prove better alignment and agreement, and we’ll continue to provide updates and details ahead!

For the latest on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening.

