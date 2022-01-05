Advertisement

1,326 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths

Latest data from the Maine CDC.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -We are now more than a week past the Christmas holiday, and coronavirus cases in Maine continue to rise.

The newest numbers from the Maine CDC show 1,326 new cases since Tuesday.

There are also 26 additional deaths.

Kennebec County has 156 new cases since Tuesday.

Penobscot with 131, 98 in Waldo and 79 cases in Somerset County.

There are 383 people in the hospital with the virus.

There are 117 people in intensive care.

59 are on ventilators.

According to the Maine CDC, there are 55 open critical care beds in the state.

6,997 new coronavirus vaccinations were administered Tuesday.

Of those, 4,547 are booster shots.

