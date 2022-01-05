Advertisement

Austin Theriault mentors younger drivers

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Fort Kent Austin Theriault didn’t race on any of the major series last year, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t involved in the sport of stock car racing. Last year Theriault,who has had a lot of success racing on short tracks and also the experience of racing in NASCAR’s three major series spent a lot of time mentoring younger drivers and that will continue into the new year.

Last year I did something a little different. I had been mixing in a little of coaching while I was driving in NASCAR and I would do it on the side on the weekends I wasn’t competing. What I am able to build is a small group of drivers that I have taken under my wing and mentored them. Every driver has a certain career length and career path. There comes an end at some point. Now I don’t think I am done driving, but I have had a great opportunity to work with drivers anywhere from 13 years old up into their mid 20′s who are pursuing their own career. It’s been a journey and I have really enjoyed it. My ultimate hope for them to be in a position where I was and they are winning championships and they are winning NASCAR races. It feels good sometimes, you don’t have to be behind the wheel to feel like you have made a difference.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several missing teen girls were rescued and 30 people were arrested during a fall operation led...
Several teen girls rescued, 30 arrested in multi-month U.S. Marshals operation
A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial...
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Omicron variant
Health officials prepare for Omicron case wave in Maine
Robert Robinson Jr.
State Police are asking for help in finding a wanted Greene man
"Hiring" sign from a recent Maine job fair
Per Maine law, minimum wage increases by $0.60 in 2022

Latest News

The Caribou Vikings hosted a wrestling event for first time in two years.
Wrestlers hit the Mat in Caribou
The Van Buren basketball teams are finally able to begin practicing. The Crusaders are starting...
Van Buren finally hits the hardwood
A familiar face at the Loring Land Speed Races has passed away. Here is a story I did with Bob...
Loring Land Speed Racing veteran Bob Keselowski passes away
Basketball season is here and Pedro Rodriguez has been very busy.
Basketball Assignors are very busy this time of year