Austin Theriault mentors younger drivers

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Fort Kent Austin Theriault didn’t race on any of the major series last year, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t involved in the sport of stock car racing. Last year Theriault,who has had a lot of success racing on short tracks and also the experience of racing in NASCAR’s three major series spent a lot of time mentoring younger drivers and that will continue into the new year.

Last year I did something a little different. I had been mixing in a little of coaching while I was driving in NASCAR and I would do it on the side on the weekends I wasn’t competing. What I am able to build is a small group of drivers that I have taken under my wing and mentored them. Every driver has a certain career length and career path. There comes an end at some point. Now I don’t think I am done driving, but I have had a great opportunity to work with drivers anywhere from 13 years old up into their mid 20′s who are pursuing their own career. It’s been a journey and I have really enjoyed it. My ultimate hope for them to be in a position where I was and they are winning championships and they are winning NASCAR races. It feels good sometimes, you don’t have to be behind the wheel to feel like you have made a difference.

