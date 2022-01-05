County hospitals welcome New Year’s babies

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Aroostook County’s first baby of 2022 was born at Cary Medical Center.

He was born at 10:58 a.m. on Jan 1, in what nurse-midwife Kimberly Martin says was a textbook delivery. Martin says, as a healthcare worker, bringing in the first new life of the year was exciting after such a hard year.

“It has been a difficult year and I don’t think that that’s gonna change,” said Martin. “But at least starting with a brand new baby and things going so well was refreshing.”

“To be able to make it special for them despite all that is important to us,” Martin added.

Northern Maine Medical Center saw the first new baby of the St John Valley on January 2nd, just 8 minutes after AR Gould welcomed their first baby of the new year. All families were presented with gift baskets to celebrate each hospital’s first delivery of 2022.

