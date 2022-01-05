Advertisement

Customers ram car into Calif. restaurant manager in dine-and-dash

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A dine-and-dash incident nearly ended in tragedy at a California restaurant when a couple skipping out on their bill rammed into the manager while fleeing.

A security camera captured the madness Monday afternoon outside the Ragin Cajun Cafe in Redondo Beach, California, as a car plowed right into the restaurant manager.

The restaurant’s co-owners, Lisa Briton Hodges and her husband Steve Hodges, say the incident happened after two people skipped out on their bill. The couple had been seated on the patio and ordered high-priced items, running up a $90 tab.

The Hodges say the couple even asked for to-go boxes before they ran out to a Chrysler that was backed in for a quick getaway.

In an attempt to stop them, the manager confronted the couple in the car. That’s when the driver punched it, hitting and carrying the manager more than 10 yards. He ended up falling onto the sidewalk as the Chrysler drove away.

“I’m angry. I mean, who could do this to anybody? It was very intentional, and all of our crew are like family,” Lisa Briton Hodges said.

The manager suffered minor injuries, some cuts and bruises.

The Hodges want to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else. They say they’ve seen plenty of people dine and dash with outdoor seating during the pandemic.

“So, it’s not about us necessarily. It’s about protecting one another and helping each other,” Lisa Briton Hodges said.

The suspects are described as a woman with brown hair, who is about 5′3″ and weighs 140 pounds, and a man with braids, who is about 5′8″ and weighs around 170 pounds.

The Chrysler is either maroon or burgundy and believed to be from the late 80s or early 90s.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several missing teen girls were rescued and 30 people were arrested during a fall operation led...
Several teen girls rescued, 30 arrested in multi-month U.S. Marshals operation
A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial...
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Robert Robinson Jr.
State Police are asking for help in finding a wanted Greene man
"Hiring" sign from a recent Maine job fair
Per Maine law, minimum wage increases by $0.60 in 2022
Omicron variant
Health officials prepare for Omicron case wave in Maine

Latest News

The Albany County district attorney will not move forward with a misdemeanor forcible touching...
District attorney won't charge Andrew Cuomo for alleged groping
Authorities are crediting a pet dog with leading police to the scene of a major crash where two...
'My little guardian angel': Dog helps save owner after car crash
A judge appears mostly dismissive of arguments by a lawyer for Prince Andrew who wants to win...
Judge dashes Prince Andrew's hope of quick dismissal to sexual assault suit
The stranded passengers say they were left dealing with overflowing toilets and a lack of food.
Amtrak passengers stranded more than 30 hours due to storm