Advertisement

‘River Dave’ arrested after returning to live at cabin site

FILE — David Lidstone, 81, stands for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10,...
FILE — David Lidstone, 81, stands for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boscawen, N.H. Lidstone, a former hermit in New Hampshire, known to locals as "River Dave," whose cabin in the woods burned down after nearly three decades on the property that he was ordered to leave, and who received more than $200,000 in donations, has been charged with trespassing there once again. Lidstone still disputes that he is on the property, and was arrested on a trespassing charge on Dec. 14, 2021. He faces a court hearing in March of 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)(Steven Senne | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former hermit in New Hampshire whose cabin in the woods burned down after nearly three decades on the property that he was ordered to leave and who received more than $200,000 in donations has been charged with trespassing there once again.

There’s been an outpouring of support for 81-year-old David Lidstone — better known as “River Dave” — since he was jailed in July and accused of squatting on the property.

Lidstone secured temporary housing after his cabin burned down as he figured out where to live next. But he recently returned to the site, turning a shed that hadn’t burned down into a makeshift home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several missing teen girls were rescued and 30 people were arrested during a fall operation led...
Several teen girls rescued, 30 arrested in multi-month U.S. Marshals operation
A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial...
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Omicron variant
Health officials prepare for Omicron case wave in Maine
Robert Robinson Jr.
State Police are asking for help in finding a wanted Greene man
"Hiring" sign from a recent Maine job fair
Per Maine law, minimum wage increases by $0.60 in 2022

Latest News

The Fire Marshal's Office is continuing to investigate.
Fire that killed Chelsea woman ruled accidental
Advance Child Tax Credit Payment
Advance Child Tax Credit Payments
Latest data from the Maine CDC.
1,326 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths
Ducks
60th Annual Christmas Bird Count “Takes Off” in Presque Isle