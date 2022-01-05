PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday morning, everyone!

Coming off the overnight... we saw a few light snow showers coming down first thing this morning. We’re also seeing a big turnaround with our temperatures... bumping up by about 20-30 degrees from where we were yesterday morning.

As we go throughout the day, temperatures will continue to rise... and we should be reaching just above the freezing mark by the afternoon and evening.

With that, additional snow showers start up by midday... transitioning over to freezing rain and rain showers through the evening commute and into the overnight. Make sure to already plan on a messy evening commute... as we’re anticipating some slick and slippery road conditions, as well as visibility impacts and drop-offs. Take it slow and take those extra precautions out and about this evening.

Then we see temperatures fall below freezing into the overnight... leading to some additional scattered snow showers for Thurs. early AM. Overall, over the next 24 hours we’re looking to pick-up lower end amounts... at most, 1.0-2.0″-inches in snow accumulations, mainly along the northern stretches of the County.

Tomorrow brings a quieter day... followed by a more developed low moving into our region for Friday that looks to bring widespread snow to the area. Early snow projections are pointing to this being a lower-end snow event, locally across the County and into Western New Brunswick... while higher amounts are expected Downstate and Downeast. We’ll continue to keep a close eye on the storm and projected snow amounts over the next 24 to 48 hours.

For more details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe day today!

