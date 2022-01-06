Advertisement

County Ag Report: Maine Agricultural Trades Show

Maine Dept. of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry website
Maine Dept. of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry website
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Next week kicks off the 82nd Maine Agricultural Trades Show from Jan 10 to 14.

“People with a genuine enthusiasm and interest in agriculture use this to kickstart their year,” said Promotional Coordinator for the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry, Anne Trenholm.

Trenholm said they’ve streamlined the Trades Show in its second year as a completely virtual experience.

“Some will be offering be pre-recorded content, some will continue in a completely online virtual meeting format via Microsoft teams or zoom or other platforms to offer workshops or trainings.”

This year the show will archive contacts in a business directory, so agriculturists can contact experts year round. And alongside conferences, the Trades show is launching “The Listening Post” so attendees can have complementary one-on-ones with business advisors.

“We’re hopeful that allows people to attend from anywhere because Maine is a big state and agriculture is happening anywhere from the southern tip to the western mountains to down east and the county.”

Some events require pre-registration, and Trenholm recommends visiting the 2022 Maine Agricultural Trades Show website prior to January 10th.

https://www.maine.gov/dacf/ard/market_promotion/2022-agtradesshow.shtml

