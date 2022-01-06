Dewey Dewitt passes away at 99. Here is a story with him from 2018

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Maine Broadcasting legend Dewey Dewitt has passed away. The 99 year old was one of the broadcast pioneers. As you heard earlier in the show Dewitt was the first voice heard on WAGM TV back in 1956 when the station signed on for the first time. He did news, sports and commercials during his time here. Sports was his passion. Here is a story that I did with Dewey back in 2018 when he was inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame.

Dewey Dewitt:” You try to be modest about it, but there is an ego factor involved there and naturally I enjoy it very much.”

Dewitt called many of the memorable games in the State including Mike Thurston’s game winning Shot to lead Caribou to the State Championship in 1969. Dewitt:” I covered a lot of different sports for WAGM and for WABI and for Maine Public Broadcasting. Some of the great games involved Aroostook County teams.

” Dewitt’s voice can still be here on WHOU he does an around town segment every Sunday. Besides covering sports Dewitt covered news stories including a visit by then Senator John F Kennedy to Presque Isle when he was campaigning to be president, but his passion has always been sports

Dewitt:” The first State Championship we did on television Statewide when Brewer lost to Lewiston in the 50′s. Other great sports events happened too. I enjoyed the football broadcast from the University of Maine. All of the great baseball players we had here in the County. The 96 year still golf several times a week in Houlton still is capable of shooting his age

Dewitt:” I also enjoy going up in the Spudland and believe it or not I was one of the originators of the tournament. Dewitt is one of the broadcast and sports pioneers in the State of Maine. Dewitt” I am a County man. I enjoy the statewide recognition, but the County is my home.”

Dewitt was a member of the Maine Sports Hall of Fame, Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Legends of the game, the Maine Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame . Dewitt was an avid golfer. He won his division at the Spudland Open when he was 91 years old. He shot his age numerous times at Houlton Country Club. His Knowledge of Aroostook County History was unreal. On a personal note, I talked to him many times when I was researching a story about an event that happened in the County. He also hired me at WDHP Radio in 1980.

