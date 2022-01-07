Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old child in North Carolina

By Dave Jordan and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a child who hasn’t been seen since early Thursday evening.

Police said 6-year-old Amari Christiansen was last seen in the area of Holiday City Mobile Home Park around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, WITN reported.

Amari is described as being a Black male approximately 4-feet tall and weighing about 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark navy blue coat, black long sleeve shirt with the wording “Game On,” blue sweatpants and black shoes. Amari is also believed to carrying his Power Ranger Backpack and a lunch box with either Minecraft or Paw Patrol.

If anyone has seen Amari or knows his whereabouts, they should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I95
Slippery road conditions cause motor vehicle crash on I-95
William and Carol Stewart died of COVID-19 seconds apart as soon as their hospital beds were...
Couple married 44 years die of COVID-19 seconds apart
This image provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation shows a closed section of...
Stranded motorists share bread from truck stuck on I-95
Advance Child Tax Credit Payment
Advance Child Tax Credit Payments Coming to an End
Here is a story that we aired with Dewey Dewitt when he was inducted into the Maine Sports Hall...
Dewey Dewitt passes away at 99. Here is a story with him from 2018

Latest News

The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
US hiring may have rebounded last month before omicron surge
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, shown in a file photo, accused the union of politicizing a pandemic,...
Chicago nixes school for 3rd day as virus, union debate rage
A battle over classroom safety leads to a third day of closures for most Chicago city schools.
Chicago cancels classes for 3rd day
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who shot and killed a leashed...
Man wanted for shooting, killing leashed dog