Circle B Farm’s Food Reaches Further Than Before.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -One County Farm’s food is reaching further than ever before.

Circle B Farms in Caribou, through the help of Sodexo, a food distributer, is now supplying food for 6 of the 7 University of Maine System Colleges, along with many other schools and hospitals in Northern, Central, and Southern Maine.

Thomas Ayer - Owner, Circle B Farms “Having Sodexo as a partner in feeding the UMaine System’s drastically increased our production rate, we’re able to put out a bunch of different products, diced carrots, diced turnips, diced potatos and we’re able to get our products from one end of the state to the other”

Dan Roy - District Manager , Sodexo “We were able to connect with Circle B, Have them become a vendor of ours and from there begin our relationship to grow vegetables and have them aggregate in the Aroostook county area so we could supply our students with the food they’re looking for and start to grow our local presence.”

Ayer says that in the future he hopes to be able to supply more types of vegetables and continue growing the reach of their products.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.