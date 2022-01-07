PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 AM Saturday for Southeastern Aroostook County thanks to the moderate snow that we’ll see heading into the afternoon.

Current Weather Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Light snow moves into the region during the mid-morning hours. It’s not until we get into the afternoon that more moderate snowfall is expected. This will make travel tricky heading through the afternoon as snow covered roads will be slick in spots. Make sure to leave yourself extra time if you have to travel anywhere this afternoon. If your travel plans take you downstate, be aware that snow has already started to fall, and will make travel conditions worse statewide. The good news is that this system moves out during the late afternoon and early evening, resulting in just some scattered snow showers throughout the evening for us here in the county. Once this is all said and done, we’re expecting a widespread 3-6″ of snow, with lighter amounts further north and west, and heavier amounts south and east.

Snowfall Totals through Saturday Morning (WAGM-TV)

This system is quick to exit the region through the overnight hours Friday and into Saturday, resulting in a mostly sunny day on Saturday. Although actual air temperatures climb into the lower to mid teens for highs, it will only feel like the single digits outside with winds helping to make it feel cooler. We have more cold air on the way for early next week after a cold front moves through the region on Sunday. For more details on that, make sure to watch the Weather on the Web Video. Have a happy Friday and a great and safe weekend!

