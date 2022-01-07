Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone! Some updates to the approaching Winter Storm for tomorrow --

**NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for SE Aroostook & N. Washington County effective 4:00am Friday morning, all the way through 1:00am early Saturday morning.** The Winter Weather Advisories are in place, due to expected medium-range snow amounts, as well as regionwide travel concerns. Even outside of the advisory locations, we’ll see significant travel difficulties and concerns across the rest of the County and into Western New Brunswick... during the day tomorrow, and into first-thing Saturday morning.

In addition, Winter Storm Warnings, and a recently upgraded Blizzard Warning for Coastal Washington County, are also in place due to anticipated higher-end snow amounts and extremely dangerous travel impacts*. If able to hold off on Downeast and Downstate travel for Friday, it is only recommended on absolutely necessary travel to locations points south... as extremely difficult to near impossible conditions will persist - especially in Winter Storm Warning and Blizzard Warning designated zones.

More locally, we’re looking to see snow showers start up around 9:00/ 10:00am, with light showers coming down at the onset... and quickly picking-up in intensity throughout midday, and into the afternoon. Snow-covered roadways, widespread slick and hazardous conditions, and significant visibility impacts are the concerns for travel throughout the day tomorrow.

Here’s a breakdown of anticipated snow totals --

Far NW Aroostook/North Woods, 1.0-3.0″-inches.... Central Aroostook/Route 11 Corridor/SE Aroostook/Carleton and Victoria Counties, 3.0-6.0″-inches.... and, Far SE Aroostook/York County/S. Carleton County, possible 6.0″+ inches.

Make sure to take extra precautions out and about on the roadways... take it slow... leave plenty of extra distance between you and other vehicles... and make sure to use your headlights throughout the day. Snow showers are expected to wind down around 8:00pm tomorrow evening, with lingering scattered light snow showers until around midnight.

Then winds picking-up and gusting upwards of 30 mph, will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow... adding to additional visibility drop-offs and impacts into the day on Saturday.

The weekend however, sees clearing and improving conditions... with plenty of sunshine on tap for Saturday, despite a chillier feel. And then a cold front brings additional snow showers for Sunday afternoon and evening... followed by a drastic drop in temperatures, and bitterly cold arctic air moving in for the start of next week.

For the latest details on the forecast and approaching Winter Storm, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening. Be safe out there tomorrow!

