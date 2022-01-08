PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

Lingering impacts from the coastal low & winter storm are still being felt tonight. Snow showers are continuing to come down... and our greatest concerns throughout the rest of the overnight, are significant visibility impacts and hazardous travel on the roadways.

Widespread compacted, snow-covered roads are leading to regionwide slippery conditions... as well as winds starting to pick-up, leading to easily blowing & drifting snow further impacting visibility drop-offs. Still take some extra precautions and take it slow out and about, all the way into tomorrow morning.

Snow total reports have also been continuing to come in during the afternoon and evening time... and we’re getting reports upwards of a foot of snow for portions of coastal Hancock and Washington counties. Here are a few of the latest reports --

Tomorrow brings the return of plenty of sunshine... and despite a colder feel, a very nice Saturday will be on tap. Then, Sunday sees an approaching cold frontal boundary, leading to an additional 1.0-3.0″-inches that will likely accumulate Sunday afternoon and evening.

Next week, the big weather story is much colder... arctic... sub-zero air filtering in... with Tuesday and Wednesday expected to see statewide below-zero actual temperatures! Make sure to already plan on layering up and bundling up, and if possible, limiting outdoor exposure time due to the bitter cold.

For more details on the full forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

