Advertisement

SPORTS EXTRA: January 7 2022

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Advance Child Tax Credit Payment
Advance Child Tax Credit Payments Coming to an End
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
Maine Purchases 250,000 BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen Tests
Circle B Farms
Circle B Farm’s Food Reaches Further Than Before.
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
I95
Slippery road conditions cause motor vehicle crash on I-95

Latest News

Sports Extra
Sports Extra Jan 2
Here is a story that we aired with Dewey Dewitt when he was inducted into the Maine Sports Hall...
Dewey Dewitt passes away at 99. Here is a story with him from 2018
Austin Theriault didn't race this past year, but he was still involved in stock car racing
Austin Theriault mentors younger drivers
The Caribou Vikings hosted a wrestling event for first time in two years.
Wrestlers hit the Mat in Caribou