AAA Northern New England offers safety tips as temperatures drop

Pat Moody says you should also have a first aid kit, shovel, and a warning device like a flare.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As we prepare for temperatures to reach single digits, AAA has some reminders for car safety this time of year.

Pat Moody with AAA New England says it’s important to be prepared at all times.

He recommends having a safety kit in your car with warm clothes, food, and prescription medications.

You should also have a first aid kit, shovel, and a warning device like a flare.

Moody says you should always have jumper cables and tools to get you out of any dangerous situation while waiting for help to arrive.

“It’s always best to be prepared for the unexpected and do your best especially this time of year because being stranded on the side of the road on a back country rural road in the state of Maine with temperatures dropping to zero to sub zero is extremely dangerous,” Moody said.

Moody reminds folks to drive your car around the block a few times to recharge the battery if you aren’t driving it every day.

He says you should always try to have at least half a tank of gas as well.

For more tips and information, you can visit exchange.aaa.com.

