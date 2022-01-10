Advertisement

City of Presque Isle will be doing snow removal on sidewalks and City owned parking lots Monday evening

Snowplow Truck Removing the Snow
Snowplow Truck Removing the Snow(123RF)
By WAGM News
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The City of Presque Isle will be doing snow removal on sidewalks and City owned parking lots this evening, January 10, 2022 starting at approximately 7:00 PM. Any and all vehicles parked on the streets and in the City’s parking lots will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Sledding the County: Volunteers
Sledding The County: Volunteering
Madawaska Snowmobile
Madawaska Snowmobile Club Marks Trails for the Season
I95
Slippery road conditions cause motor vehicle crash on I-95
Advance Child Tax Credit Payment
Advance Child Tax Credit Payments Coming to an End

Latest News

Hobbs police update on newborn in dumpster
Maine tops 400 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time
Sledding the County: Volunteers
Sledding The County: Volunteering
Madawaska Snowmobile
Madawaska Snowmobile Club Marks Trails for the Season