City of Presque Isle will be doing snow removal on sidewalks and City owned parking lots Monday evening

Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The City of Presque Isle will be doing snow removal on sidewalks and City owned parking lots this evening, January 10, 2022 starting at approximately 7:00 PM. Any and all vehicles parked on the streets and in the City’s parking lots will be towed at the owner’s expense.
