Madawaska Snowmobile Club Marks Trails for the Season

MADAWASKA , Maine (WAGM) -It’s said that Teamwork makes the Dream Work, Our Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard road along with a local snowmobile club to show us how their hard work keeps the trails open each season.

Mark Guerrette- President , Madawaska Snowmobile Club”Today as a group of snowmobnilers and voluneers, we’re gonna be going out to put up our trail markers on our Main Trails, "

Mark Guerrette is the President of the Madawaska Snowmobile Club, this weekend, they got up bright and early and began the 3 to 4 hour job of grooming and marking their trails, a job that Guerrette says couldn’t be done without their dedicated Volunteers

Mark” Volunteering is what makes up the club, we’re not paid to be out here, we’re trying to support the local economy and the snowmobiling enthusists by making the trails great”

Guerette goes on to say that it is not cheap to maintain the trails, and that it would be even more of a struggle without the support of local buisinesses.

Mark”We’re lucky we have a lot of great businesses and we try to support them through the winter by grooming great trails to their establishments for all the snowmobile enthusists.”

Guerrette is very proud of the hard work that everyone puts in each year to keep the trails running, from the volunteers, to the businesses, and of course the land owners.

Mark” it takes a lot of work to put the trails together, i mean half of us have been out on the trails since september getting things ready for the season, so it’s definetly not just a winter sport for us, all year we work to make the trails great

Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

