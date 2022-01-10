Advertisement

Man hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following police stand-off in Waldo

30-year-old Kote Aldus allegedly fired shots in the direction of a tactical team.
30-year-old Kote Aldus allegedly fired shots in the direction of a tactical team.(Storyblocks)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALDO, Maine (WABI) - A man is being treated for what state police say are non-life-threatening injuries following a police stand-off in Waldo.

Around 5 Sunday night, troopers responded to a residence on East Waldo Road for a domestic violence incident.

A woman and her three-year-old baby had already left the residence to a neighbor’s house. But a two-week-old baby was still inside the home.

As authorities were investigating, 30-year-old Kote Aldus allegedly fired shots in their direction.

Trooper Tyler Harrington, a member of the state police tactical team, returned fire.

About three hours later, Aldus was arrested and taken to a Belfast hospital for treatment.

The infant was unharmed.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
I95
Slippery road conditions cause motor vehicle crash on I-95
Advance Child Tax Credit Payment
Advance Child Tax Credit Payments Coming to an End
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
Maine Purchases 250,000 BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen Tests
Here is a story that we aired with Dewey Dewitt when he was inducted into the Maine Sports Hall...
Dewey Dewitt passes away at 99. Here is a story with him from 2018

Latest News

Sledding the County: Volunteers
Sledding The County: Volunteering
Madawaska Snowmobile
Madawaska Snowmobile Club Marks Trails for the Season
Madawaska Snowmobile
Madawaska Snowmobile Club
Snow Plow Safety
Snow Plow Safety
Sledding the County: Volunteers
Sledding The County: Volunteering