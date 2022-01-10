PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday! We’ve already hit our high temperatures for the day today, and will only continue to drop as we head throughout the day.

While temperatures early this morning were in the 20s and low 30s, they’ve already dropped into the teens and single digits for many locations. The tradeoff for the cold is the partly sunny skies that we’re expecting heading throughout the day. I can’t rule out a spot scattered snow shower here and there, but aside from that we’ll remain quiet heading into the afternoon and evening.

Heading into the overnight hours, the winds will be light, but still enough to create a wind chill across the county. Because of this, the National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for all of the county starting at 9pm this evening, and lasting through Tuesday evening.

Wind chills waking up tomorrow morning look to be very cold, with a lot of communities seeing -30 degree wind chills by 7am tomorrow. Be aware of this and make sure to bundle up and cover any exposed skin, as frost bite will set in after 10 minutes or so on any exposed skin. Temperatures and wind chills do not improve much heading through the day on Tuesday, so make sure to limit any outdoor activities, or make sure to dress for the weather.

Our next chance of snow looks to move in during the afternoon on Wednesday. For more details on that make sure to check out the Weather on the Web video for this morning. Have a great and safe Monday!

