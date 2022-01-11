Advertisement

Anonymous donor “Pays It Forward” in Bangor

Bangor received a similar donation last January.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The holidays are behind us, but that doesn’t mean the season of giving is over.

Bangor City Council accepted an anonymous donation of Lockheed Martin stock valued at more than $4,200 for the city’s “Pay it Forward” fund.

The account is administered by the Health and Human Services department and assists people in need of short-term help, with the expectation that recipients later donate their own time or money.

The city adds that the account is funded by donations.

This isn’t the first time an anonymous donor has given to the Pay It Forward fund - last January, the city accepted a similar gift of just over $4,000 in Emerson Electric stock.

