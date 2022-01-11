Emily Wheaton overcomes knee injury is back on the court.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -University of Maine Presque Isle Senior Emily Wheaton is playing through the pain. Wheaton suffered a knee injury and missed two years on the court. She is now back on the court and playing the game she loves.

Emily Wheaton:” It was really tough. I had three surgeries total. The last one took bone and cartilage from a cadaver, and they replaced it in my knee. It took a whole year after that to be able to run and getting back.”

Gavin Kane:” Then she had another setback over the summer, and we were concerned that she might have to get done. She endures like no other athlete I have seen. She is just bound and determined to continue to play because of the love of basketball that she has and the love of competition.”

Wheaton was an outstanding high school player leading the Presque Isle Wildcats to four semifinal appearances. She scored over 1000 points in her career and was a Miss Maine Basketball finalist. She suffered the knee injury in college, but never game up and enjoys every day on the court.

Wheaton:” I just tell people not to take it for granted because you never know when your last game could be. You could always have an injury. Basketball means a lot more to me now than it ever has. You just look at it through a whole different lens.”

Coach Gavin Kane said that even when Wheaton was sidelined she was at practice and sitting on the bench. He feels that other players look up to her for what she has overcome

Kane:” It’s incredibly important to have Emily on the floor. She is a perfectionist and she does everything the correct way in practice. She leads by example that way and that is very big for us. I know it has been very difficult for her over the last couple of years. with a major knee injury, surgery followed by a couple of setbacks. To have her out here pretty consistently is huge for us.”

Wheaton is a senior and is now doing her student teaching. She says that her love of basketball is stronger than ever.

Wheaton:” I am still in a low of pain, but I just push through because it is what I love. Just one more year.”

Kane:” We have had other players with significant injuries and they see what Emily has battled through. I think they all have an admiration for her. It has been a long road for her and knowing she continues to play through it. She plays with pain. Doctors have told her that it won’t make her injury any worse, but she is playing daily with a lot of pain that most athletes just wouldn’t do at this point.

