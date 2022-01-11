Advertisement

Maine lawmakers to hold hearing on proposal to ban mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

The bill, LD 867, says the 5-year timeframe would start from when a vaccine was granted emergency use authorization.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee is holding a public hearing Tuesday morning on a bill that would ban mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for 5 years.

The bill, LD 867, says the 5-year timeframe would start from when a vaccine was granted emergency use authorization.

Supporters say the prohibition would allow for safety testing on the vaccines and investigations into- potential side effects, including potential reproductive harm.

Opponents, including the American Cancer Society and other public health groups, say the bill would undermine public health and put people at risk, especially children and those with underlying health conditions.

The bill was originally introduced in 2021 by Rep. Tracy Quint (R, Hodgdon), but was carried over to the new session of the Legislature.

The bill includes an emergency clause, meaning it would take effect immediately if it is approved.

The public hearing starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the State House.

It will also be livestreamed on the Legislature website.

