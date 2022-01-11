Advertisement

Planning underway for 100 bed expansion at Penobscot County Jail

Plans are moving forward for a 100 bed expansion of the Penobscot County Jail.
Plans are moving forward for a 100 bed expansion of the Penobscot County Jail.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Plans are moving forward for a 100 bed expansion of the Penobscot County Jail.

Tuesday morning during the county commissioners meeting, the group choose a bid from Bangor based company Haley Ward.

They will serve as the design firm and project manager.

The current facility, which is built to house 157 inmates, is regularly over capacity, an issue that has only been exacerbated by the pandemic.

There was hope American Rescue Plan Act funding could be put toward the project, but officials said during the meeting they recently learned the funding could not be used in that way.

Sheriff Troy Morton says he plans to meet with the firm next month and get a better idea of what their vision for the project is.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patients receiving the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy
Monoclonal antibody treatments in Maine down to one option with omicron
The IRS is warning that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections on top of less funding from...
Tax season begins two weeks early due to virus, IRS funding
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Sledding the County: Volunteers
Sledding The County: Volunteering
The bill, LD 867, says the 5-year timeframe would start from when a vaccine was granted...
Maine lawmakers to hold hearing on proposal to ban mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Emily Wheaton is playing basketball again after two years on the sidelines because of a knee...
emily wheaton
Maine Forest Service
County Native selected for Chief Forest Ranger
Maine Forest Service
Robby Gross
County by county breakdown of newly released cornavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,786 new coronavirus cases since Saturday, 20 additional deaths