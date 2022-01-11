PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Tuesday Morning Everyone! With temperatures to start the day in the single digits and teens below zero, it’s a very cold morning. While the winds are light, it doesn’t take much wind to have feels like temperatures drop when it’s this cold. The worst will occur during the early morning just before sunrise, with a lot of places seeing wind chills between -20 and -30 degrees.

Autoplay Caption

Keep in mind that with wind chills this low, frostbite can quickly set in on any exposed skin, so make sure to bundle up if you have to be outside for an extended amount of time today. The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a WIND CHILL WARNING due to these bitterly cold wind chills. That will last until noontime today, but a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 6pm this evening.

Weather Alerts (WAGM-TV)

By the time we get to noontime, wind chills will still be on the cold side, with them remaining in the -20s through much of the afternoon. The tradeoff for this bitterly cold weather through is we’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. High temperatures are expected to climb into the single digits below zero by the afternoon. However, wind chills throughout the afternoon will still make it feel like the 20s below zero through the afternoon.

Next 12 Hours (WAGM-TV)

We then turn our attention to Wednesday, as a warm front tries to lift through the area during the day. As it does so, it’ll touch off a few scattered snow showers mainly during the afternoon. While these won’t be long lasting, there’s a good chance that they put down a quick inch or two throughout the area. Here’s a look at the estimated snowfall through early Thursday morning.

Snowfall Totals (WAGM-TV)

Quiet weather is expected heading through the rest of the week with isolated snow showers possible Thursday night into Friday morning. For more details, as well as the full 7 day forecast, make sure to watch the Weather on the Web video. Have a great and safe day!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.