Weather on the Web

Bitterly and dangerously cold wind chills are going to be the big weather story over the next 24 to 36 hours. It is the reason behind the region wide Wind Chill Warnings & Advisories going in place by the NWS, starting at midnight tonight --

The strong cold front moving through last night, has allowed frigid, arctic air to continue to filter in. Actual temps tonight are dropping off into the double-digits below zero. And with cold air already in place, it doesn’t take much to make it feel that much colder... with expected wind chills tomorrow morning ranging between -35 to -45 degrees below zero!*

Even during the afternoon tomorrow, we’re going to struggle to make it out of below-zero single digits for our actual temperatures... having it still feel like -20 to -30 below zero with the wind chill factored in.*

And, that cold air hangs around all the way through Wednesday midday... with another bitterly cold start expected for Wednesday AM.*

There are a number of precautions to make sure to take over the next 24 to 36 hours, including: making sure to cover up any and all exposed skin... throwing on layers and that cold weather gear.... limiting the amount of outdoor exposure time... bringing in the pets... and checking in on neighbors, especially the elderly!

Hypothermia and frostbite are real concerns again with this bitterly cold air. And frostbite can set in, in as little as 10 minutes if precautions are not followed, with the wind chills we’re anticipating.**

