Maine sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Wednesday's COVID-19 hospitalizations top the record of 403 set on Monday.
Wednesday’s COVID-19 hospitalizations top the record of 403 set on Monday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 hit a new record Wednesday.

The Maine CDC says 413 people are hospitalized with the virus.

Wednesday’s hospitalizations top the record of 403 set on Monday.

106 are in critical care.

57 are on ventilators.

There are 49 critical care beds available in the state right now.

Wednesday’s hospitalizations top the record of 403 set on Monday.
(WABI)

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,383 new cases of the virus.

No new deaths to report Wednesday.

Penobscot County is showing 163 new cases.

Knox County has 78. Kennebec has 77.

The seven-day average for new daily cases increased slightly to 1,000 point one.

