Man involved in Waldo police standoff shot during incident, bail set

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - New details emerging in the case of a man police say was involved in a standoff in Waldo over the weekend.

30-year-old Kote Aldus appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Aldus was initially taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries following the standoff Sunday night.

His attorney says Aldus was shot in the femur at some point that evening.

Authorities say state troopers responded to a residence on East Waldo Road for a domestic violence incident.

A woman and her young child had already gone to a neighbor’s house, but a two-week-old baby was still inside the home.

As authorities were investigating, they say Aldus fired shots in their direction and a member of the State Police Tactical Team returned fire.

About three hours later, Aldus was arrested and taken to a Belfast hospital for treatment.

In court the state read details of an extensive assault on the alleged victim.

The attorney for Aldus didn’t dispute those claims but did offer her client is a veteran who suffers from PTSD.

“The victim gave up and stopped resisting, but the defendant threw her out the door,” said attorney Rosemarie Guimaraes. “And she left with the five year old in the vehicle, but had to leave the two people behind and ran to the neighbor’s house to call 911 where she was bleeding.”

“So, he let me know that he was in regular therapy and things were going well, but that kind of fell by the wayside as he prepared for the birth of his youngest child, the two week old, and with the stress of having a new baby and preparing for that, obviously, things went off the rails,” said his attorney Jane Langdon-Gray

The infant was unharmed.

The judge set bail at $10K and also ordered Aldus to house arrest if released, with the exception of medical or legal appointments.

He’s due back in court in March.

