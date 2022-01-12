Advertisement

Sports Extra tribute to Dewey Dewitt

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Maine Broadcasting pioneer Dewey Dewitt passsed away last week at 99. Dewitt was the first voice heard and seen on WAGM TV back in 1956. This week on Sports Extra we aired four stories featuring Dewey. The first one was on the 40th anniversary of Mike Thurston’s shot to win the 1969 State Basketball Championship. We also aired a story about what he remembered about then Candidate John F Kennedy’s visit to Presque Isle. Dewitt was also an outstanding golfer who won his division of the Spudland Open when he was 91 years old. He also shot his age frequently over the years. The final story was about his induction into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bill, LD 867, says the 5-year timeframe would start from when a vaccine was granted...
Maine lawmakers to hold hearing on proposal to ban mandatory COVID-19 vaccines
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
CDC considers updating mask recommendations to N95
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
Maine Forest Service
County Native selected for Chief Forest Ranger
Patients receiving the Monoclonal Antibody Therapy
Monoclonal antibody treatments in Maine down to one option with omicron

Latest News

Emily Wheaton missed almost two years of action because of a knee injury. She is back on the...
Emily Wheaton overcomes knee injury is back on the court.
Sports Extra
SPORTS EXTRA: January 7 2022
Sports Extra
Sports Extra Jan 2
Here is a story that we aired with Dewey Dewitt when he was inducted into the Maine Sports Hall...
Dewey Dewitt passes away at 99. Here is a story with him from 2018