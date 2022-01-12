Sports Extra tribute to Dewey Dewitt

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Maine Broadcasting pioneer Dewey Dewitt passsed away last week at 99. Dewitt was the first voice heard and seen on WAGM TV back in 1956. This week on Sports Extra we aired four stories featuring Dewey. The first one was on the 40th anniversary of Mike Thurston’s shot to win the 1969 State Basketball Championship. We also aired a story about what he remembered about then Candidate John F Kennedy’s visit to Presque Isle. Dewitt was also an outstanding golfer who won his division of the Spudland Open when he was 91 years old. He also shot his age frequently over the years. The final story was about his induction into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame.

