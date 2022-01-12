PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We’ll be dodging some scattered snow showers heading throughout the day today. The first round appears to be moving through during the morning hours, however it looks like we’ll have another round move through during the afternoon. Overall it doesn’t look like a lot of snow with these, but as they’re quick moving systems they could easily put down an inch or so across the county.

Snowfall Totals Through Thursday Morning (WAGM-TV)

After that we’ll have quiet weather heading through the overnight hours as skies will remain cloudy. This will help to keep temperatures on the warmer side heading throughout the overnight hours. By tomorrow morning temperatures will likely be in the single digits across the region thanks to the cloud cover. Tomorrow looks to be another cloudy day. I can’t rule out the chance for an isolated snow shower here and there, but otherwise clouds will remain in place through the day on Friday. We have another chance for some scattered snow showers Thursday night and into Friday morning, but those look to only produce an inch of snow at most.

Tomorrow's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

We have a cold weekend in store as temperatures drop during the day on Friday. We will likely set our high temperatures during the early morning hours of Friday, before dropping throughout the day. We’ll once again see temps in the teens below zero for overnight lows Friday, with them struggling to get into the single digits below zero for the day Saturday. Sunday shows some improvement as temperatures will be a few degrees above zero for the day then. For more details on the forecast, make sure to watch the Weather on the Web video forecast. Have a great and safe Wednesday!

