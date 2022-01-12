Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone.

COLD, COLD, COLD... that was the name of the game today!

We woke up to widespread double-digits below zero for our actual temperatures--

And factoring in the wind, it felt like it was -30 to -40 degrees below zero across the County and the region today!

The cold, arctic air remains in place for Wed. morning, before we start to see improving conditions by midday and into the afternoon.

A lifting warm front also brings scattered snow showers throughout the day tomorrow, with visibility impacts expected as well as a few slick and slippery spots on the roadways. Overall though, expected snow accumulations will be minimal, picking up a quick inch or two over the next 24 to 48 hours.

We’re relatively quiet through the end of the week... before we see another quick cold snap headed into the weekend.

For more details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

