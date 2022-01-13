Advertisement

Charges of attempted murder expected for Waterville stabbing suspect

(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Jan. 13, 2022
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - We’re learning more today about a stabbing incident in Waterville early Tuesday morning.

Police say five people were sent to the hospital following the altercation including the suspect .

43-year-old Kenneth McIntyre of Freedom is facing multiple charges including attempted murder.

Police say it happened at a home on County Road and drugs were involved.

They say an argument escalated between a woman and McIntyre.

That’s when they say he allegedly began stabbing her and three other men.

The victims were taken to a local hospital and have been released.

They say McIntyre was flown to the hospital where he remains tonight.

No word on his condition.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

