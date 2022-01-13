COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Augusta Armory close to passing 10,000 doses

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Are you looking for a COVID-19 vaccine or test? The Augusta Armory has you covered.

According to the head of the Maine CDC, they are close to administering their 10,000 dose of vaccine at that facility.

Dr. Nirav Shah briefed the Health and Human Services Committee Thursday giving updates to where we are in terms of COVID-19 in Maine.

Shah realizes the demand for COVID vaccines and testing is great.

He credits his team at the Maine CDC and everyone at the Augusta Armory for getting that facility up and running in the course of 96 hours.

Shah says that facility opened at a critical time when many pharmacies around Maine were struggling to meet demand.

”Do I wish that we would have seen the signs that there was going to be this unmet need for COVID vaccines - boosters in particular. Do I wish we would have seen them earlier and had been able to set up the Armory, two, three four, five days in advance? I did. But, at the same time, when we opened that site there was a line at the door. For me, the principle lesson learned is how we can be more responsible earlier in the course of something, rather than in day three or four. That for me is what I want to talk more about with my team,” said Shah.

Shah is unsure how long that facility will remain open for both vaccinations and testing.

No appointment is needed for vaccination.

Appointment is required for PCR testing.

Go to: https://shieldt3portal.pointnclick.com.

Here is the Augusta Armory COVID-19 testing and vaccination schedule for the remainder of this week and next week.

- No appointment needed for vaccination.

- Appointment IS REQUIRED for the PCR test.

Go to: https://t.co/3bLSeB1j92

Use Agency Code: AugustaComm pic.twitter.com/tw1LFcl6UF — Maine CDC (@MEPublicHealth) January 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.