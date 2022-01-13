Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Augusta Armory close to passing 10,000 doses

PCR testing will be available at the Augusta Armory starting Monday. It will be by appointment...
PCR testing will be available at the Augusta Armory starting Monday. It will be by appointment only.(Dr. Nirav Shah)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Are you looking for a COVID-19 vaccine or test? The Augusta Armory has you covered.

According to the head of the Maine CDC, they are close to administering their 10,000 dose of vaccine at that facility.

Dr. Nirav Shah briefed the Health and Human Services Committee Thursday giving updates to where we are in terms of COVID-19 in Maine.

Shah realizes the demand for COVID vaccines and testing is great.

He credits his team at the Maine CDC and everyone at the Augusta Armory for getting that facility up and running in the course of 96 hours.

Shah says that facility opened at a critical time when many pharmacies around Maine were struggling to meet demand.

”Do I wish that we would have seen the signs that there was going to be this unmet need for COVID vaccines - boosters in particular. Do I wish we would have seen them earlier and had been able to set up the Armory, two, three four, five days in advance? I did. But, at the same time, when we opened that site there was a line at the door. For me, the principle lesson learned is how we can be more responsible earlier in the course of something, rather than in day three or four. That for me is what I want to talk more about with my team,” said Shah.

Shah is unsure how long that facility will remain open for both vaccinations and testing.

No appointment is needed for vaccination.

Appointment is required for PCR testing.

Go to: https://shieldt3portal.pointnclick.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state of Maine on Wednesday announced updated guidance for schools as they deal with more...
Maine schools with universal masking can suspend COVID-19 contact tracing under new guidance
Accused of firing at police in Waldo standoff.
Man involved in Waldo police standoff shot during incident, bail set
Wednesday’s COVID-19 hospitalizations top the record of 403 set on Monday.
Maine sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Maine Forest Service
County Native selected for Chief Forest Ranger
Los Angeles Police Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, was off-duty when he was fatally shot in an...
Off-duty officer fatally shot protecting girlfriend during robbery

Latest News

As the country faces skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations, the Biden...
White House under pressure as US struggles with omicron
Health authorities around the U.S. are increasingly taking the step of allowing nurses and...
Workers push back on COVID guidance that allows asymptomatic staff to return to work
The hospital admits it has kept bodies in its mobile freezer for months but denies the bodies...
Former hospital security guard ordered to clean freezer filled with decomposing bodies, she claims
The teacher reportedly told workers at a drive-through COVID-19 test site she thought her...
Warrant issued for teacher accused of locking son in trunk to avoid COVID
Several states, including California, Ohio and Delaware, have brought in the National Guard to...
COVID cases on the rise in US with many hospitals overwhelmed