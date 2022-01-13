Fort Fairfield crash results in minor injuries

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - One woman was transported to AR Gould and one man was left uninjured after a two-vehicle crash this morning, says Fort Fairfield Police Department.

At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Fort Fairfield Public Safety received a report of a collision at the intersection of Routes 167 and 1A in Fort Fairfield. Katherine Grant of Presque Isle was driving eastbound on Rt. 167 and was unable to stop her 2021 Honda SUV at the stop sign. Police say road conditions were icy at the time of the crash. Her car carried on through the intersection and was struck by a 2021 GMC pickup belonging to Dean Staples of Caribou who was traveling southbound on Rt 1A.

Grant was trapped in the vehicle until Fort Fairfield Fire Department personnel extricated her.

Grant was transported to the hospital by Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue with minor injuries; Staples was unhurt. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and both vehicles were towed due to extensive damage.

Fort Fairfield Police Chief Matthew Cummings is investigating the incident.

