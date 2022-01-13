Advertisement

Fort Fairfield crash results in minor injuries

The cars collided at the intersection of Routes 167 and 1A
The cars collided at the intersection of Routes 167 and 1A(Fort Fairfield Police Department)
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - One woman was transported to AR Gould and one man was left uninjured after a two-vehicle crash this morning, says Fort Fairfield Police Department.

At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Fort Fairfield Public Safety received a report of a collision at the intersection of Routes 167 and 1A in Fort Fairfield. Katherine Grant of Presque Isle was driving eastbound on Rt. 167 and was unable to stop her 2021 Honda SUV at the stop sign. Police say road conditions were icy at the time of the crash. Her car carried on through the intersection and was struck by a 2021 GMC pickup belonging to Dean Staples of Caribou who was traveling southbound on Rt 1A.

Grant was trapped in the vehicle until Fort Fairfield Fire Department personnel extricated her.

Grant was transported to the hospital by Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue with minor injuries; Staples was unhurt. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and both vehicles were towed due to extensive damage.

Fort Fairfield Police Chief Matthew Cummings is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state of Maine on Wednesday announced updated guidance for schools as they deal with more...
Maine schools with universal masking can suspend COVID-19 contact tracing under new guidance
Accused of firing at police in Waldo standoff.
Man involved in Waldo police standoff shot during incident, bail set
Wednesday’s COVID-19 hospitalizations top the record of 403 set on Monday.
Maine sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Maine Forest Service
County Native selected for Chief Forest Ranger
Los Angeles Police Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, was off-duty when he was fatally shot in an...
Off-duty officer fatally shot protecting girlfriend during robbery

Latest News

Farm to school program
County Ag Report: Farm to School
Farm to school program
County Ag Report: Farm to School
Charges of attempted murder expected for Waterville stabbing suspect
Frozen Pipes
Frozen Pipes: How to Prevent Them, What to Do and When to Call a Plumber