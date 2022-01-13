Advertisement

Man in custody after shooting at Scarborough Walmart parking lot

Bryan Johns was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
Bryan Johns was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.(WMTW | Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Scarborough Police responded to shots fired in a Walmart parking lot Wednesday afternoon

36-year-old Bryan Johns was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon for firing the shots.

Police were called to the scene at around 6:30 PM, and found Johns in a Jeep.

Police say he was forthcoming in discussing his actions.

Johns was taken to Maine Medical Center where he was treated for what police called “superficial” injuries.

Another vehicle fled the scene before police arrived, which police say was driven by the target of the shooting.

The identity of the target and the make and model of the vehicle remains under investigation, as are the questions of whether the target was wounded by the gunshots and whether the target fired a weapon of their own.

Police could not confirm whether Johns fired every shot at the scene.

Johns was described as a transient non-resident of Maine. His residency is not yet known.

More information will be provided as details continue to emerge.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state of Maine on Wednesday announced updated guidance for schools as they deal with more...
Maine schools with universal masking can suspend COVID-19 contact tracing under new guidance
Wednesday’s COVID-19 hospitalizations top the record of 403 set on Monday.
Maine sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Accused of firing at police in Waldo standoff.
Man involved in Waldo police standoff shot during incident, bail set
Maine Forest Service
County Native selected for Chief Forest Ranger
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Soaring COVID-19 cases renew US debate over mask mandates

Latest News

Frozen Pipes
Frozen Pipes: How to Prevent Them, What to Do and When to Call a Plumber
Frozen Pipes
Frozen Pipes
Slug for series we have at wagm
Medical Monday Frostbite and Hypothermia
Medical Monday Frostbite and Hypothermia
Medical Monday Frostbite and Hypothermia