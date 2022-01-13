Theriault has fond memories of Racing at Spud Speedway

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Fort Kent’s Austin Theriault spent some time in the County over the holidays. Theriault might now live in North Carolina, but the St John Valley is still his home, and he still has fond memories of racing at spud Speedway.

Austin Theriault:” If people look back at my early career. Back in 2009 I won the Spud 150 and I guess in some ways that catapulted me to bigger things. I feel if I hadn’t won that race the gears wouldn’t have moved. I might have been racing locally here in Maine. There is nothing wrong with that there’s a lot of good short track racers around the state. That first race was a defining moment for me. Anytime that I feel I can give back. Troy has invested a lot of time to the property. It is in Aroostook County. There’s not a lot of tracks left in Maine with Beach Ridge Motor Speedway selling to a land developer. If we can help preserve racing in Aroostook County. I am going to do the best I can. With the Feed the County 150 coming up this summer. It is going to be great to see people out there.”

Theriault has competed in event at Spud Speedway including the PASS Series races at the track. He said that he will be involved in the Feed the County 150 in some capacity.

Theriault:” It’s going to be great to see people out there with the pandemic. For the past year people being cramped up and being able to get outside in good weather and I think it is going to be awesome. To do it for a good cause like Feed the County is going to be special. I don’t know whether I am going to be behind the wheel or behind the scenes but we are going to something special this year.”

Theriault says that throughout his career in motor sports he has worked with great people

Theriault:” I am very grateful for the people that I met over the years. Some really good people, whether they were drivers, owners, sponsors and people I worked with on teams. Lifelong friendships and that is why I want to stay involved in Motor sports because it is so special to me.”

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.