Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday morning everyone! A lot of towns woke up to a coating of snow on the ground, along with mostly cloudy skies. The good news is that temperatures weren’t nearly as cold as they were yesterday morning. As we head throughout the day we’ll see temperatures climb into lower 20s across the region under mostly cloudy skies. I can’t rule out the chance for an isolated snow shower during the day, but they should be few and far between.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

Temperatures won’t drop much as we head into the evening as we have an increased chance of seeing some scattered snow showers heading into the overnight hours and waking up Friday morning. The good news is that the cold front that brings these snow showers to the area will keep a bigger system to our east. Far southern Aroostook has the best chance of seeing some light snow from this system heading into the afternoon and evening, but aside from that the rest of the county will remain mostly cloudy before clearing out by the time we get into Saturday.

Future Radar Friday Evening (WAGM-TV)

Saturday looks to be another cold but sunny day as northwesterly winds will help to usher in those colder temperatures heading throughout the overnight hours and into the day Saturday. Temperatures will start the day in the teens below zero, before climbing up into the single digits below zero by the afternoon. Wind chills will also be a concern Saturday morning and heading throughout the day. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Watch for the county from Friday evening continuing into Saturday afternoon with the possibility of 30 to 40 degree below zero wind chills possible. Keep this in mind when planning outdoor activities Saturday and make sure to dress for the weather.

Saturday Morning Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Sunday looks to be another nice day with mostly sunny skies once again and temperatures a bit warmer with highs making it into the mid to upper single digits. We’re watching another storm for the day on Monday, but models are still going back and forth on the track. I have more details in your Weather on the Web Video Forecast, so make sure to check that out for more info. Have a great and safe day!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.