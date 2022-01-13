PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone.

A few spots were quick to pick-up snow amounts today... but locally we saw lower-end amounts between 0.5″-1.0″-inch of snow. The light flurries and snow showers will continue over the next 24 to 48 hours... with again, minimal totals expected.

It was also another COOLLLD start to the morning, with actual temperatures dropping-off to double digits below-zero. We recovered a little bit throughout the day due to a lifting warming front... and we’ll see weak warm-air advection filtering up from the south, through Thursday into first-thing Friday AM.

We’re not quite done with the cold though, as another arctic snap is expected for the upcoming weekend!

After our quiet, sunny and cold weekend... all attention turns to what is expected to be a potential, significant storm shaping up for Martin Luther King’s Day. Of course still five-days out, there is a range of difference between the models. The Euro (pictured below) is currently favoring a more inland-tracking system... which would bring snow changing over to mixed precip and rain throughout the day. Whereas a more coastal tracking storm... would bring greater chances of a significant all-snow maker.

There are still plenty of details to track over the coming days, and we’ll continue to provide updates moving ahead.

For all the latest on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.