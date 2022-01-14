Advertisement

2 announcers fired after inappropriate comments during basketball game broadcast

Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Two employees at WHOU have been fired after body-shaming comments were made on a live broadcast on Thursday evening.

Fred Grant, Owner of WHOU.live posted in part, “Our mission has been to highlight the best of our communities, our schools, the programs we love, and most importantly - our students. Tonight, two broadcasters made comments that were not only inappropriate, they were also blatantly wrong. Those broadcasters were terminated.”

The broadcasters were Jim Carter and Steve Shaw.

Grant went on to say, “In all the events we cover, every single one of our students gets better, they learn and they grow. Every day they face the challenges of their situation, whether it be on the court, at home or at school, but the important part is that they keep going. All of our students deserve our respect. Our students are living through the most challenging times in our history. Not only are they struggling through a pandemic, they also have the challenges of living in an age of social media which many of us would say that’s even worse than the pandemic

I apologize that the broadcasters failed to see this fundamental belief and I apologize for their behavior. I know they are remorseful and I believe they, too, will continue to learn from their mistakes.”

WAGM will have more on this story on the 5:30 and 6pm broadcasts.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

