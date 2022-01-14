Advertisement

Convicted murderer who escaped prison three times dies at Maine State Prison

The Maine Department of Corrections says 68-year-old Arnold Nash, formerly of Bangor, passed away Thursday at the Maine State Prison.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WARREN Maine (WABI) - A convicted killer accused of escaping from prison three times has died.

The Maine Department of Corrections says 68-year-old Arnold Nash, formerly of Bangor, passed away Thursday at the Maine State Prison.

In 1991, Nash was sentenced to the Maine Department of Corrections for murder.

Nash was serving the final year of his sentence when he took off from Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston in September of 2018.

He was captured four days later.

Nash has escaped before.

In 1981, Nash and a convicted murderer fled from the prison farm in Warren.

He was on the loose for weeks until being arrested in Morrill.

Nash also escaped from a facility in Windham in the 1970s.

