Maine considers new screening to protect baby health

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — Maine might begin mandating screening for a virus that can cause hearing loss and other health problems in newborns.

A bill introduced Wednesday would require screening for cytomegalovirus, which is also known as CMV.

Bill sponsor Sen. Cathy Breen says the screening would be required for all newborns in the state who fail two hearing tests.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website that one out of five babies with congenital cytomegalovirus will have symptoms or long-term health problems, such as hearing loss.

