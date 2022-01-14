Maine State Police share some Winter Driving Tips

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -Every year, countless motor vehicle accidents occur due to inexperience or not being prepared for the road conditions. Newssouce 8′s Corey Bouchard spoke to the Maine State Police about some tips for winter driving

LT.Brian Harris - Maine State Police " Even though we all live in maine and most of us have been here our entire lives, it always take 1, 2 or 3 storms to remind us of those driving conditions and as we transition from the nice drive pavement of summer and fall to the snow covered roadways we deal with this time of year”

LT. Brian Harris is the LT for the Maine State Police in Houlton. He says that drivers should be aware that road conditions, like the weather in maine, can change in an instant.

” You could be going from a dry paved road thats really good and then hit a quarter mile stretch of sheer terror as the snow is coming across the road. not only does it hamper the ability to drive on the road but visibility too, you could go from near perfect visibility to almost zero in the blink of an eye”

LT Harris says that the key to winter driving is to slow down, and not be in a rush to get where youre going.

”Always in the winter time regardless of what the day looks like, give yourself that extra time because you dont know when youre gonna come across an accident, a bad strech of road, some bad visibility issues, maybe a snow squall coming through a certain area as you leave your house and travel to a different town.”

Plow trucks, Lt Harris adds, pose another challange for drivers who may be in a hurry.

” Just because a plow truck is a slower moving vehicle and is going slower than the normal flow of traffic, doesnt circumvent the normal traffic laws that you have to follow as a motorist. For example, you come up by a plow truck on a hill, obviously in any other situation would you pass a car on that hill, probably not. then it’s a good chance that you should stay behind that plow truck and wait for a better opprotunity”

In the wake of the drivers in virginia that were stranded on the interstate for over 12 hours, LT Harris says you should always be prepared and keep an emergency kit in your car that has food, warm clothes, and blankets.in case you do become stranded and emergency personell aren’t able to get to you right away, Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

