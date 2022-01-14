Students injured in crash involving school bus in Newburgh Friday morning

Multiple students taken to the hospital with minor injuries Friday morning after a school bus crash on Western Avenue (WABI TV)

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies say an undetermined amount of people have been brought to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash Friday morning involving a school bus and another vehicle.

Emergency Responders were called to Western Avenue around 7 a.m.

We’re are hearing reports of injuries. (Gray tv)

Authorities say 8 students were on the bus at the time. We’re told “most” of them were transported to the hospital. One adult in a white pickup was also transported with minor injuries.

The scene is now cleared and Western Avenue is now back open to traffic.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.