Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Happy Friday everyone! We’re waking up and walking out the door to snow showers across the region. Those are associated with a cold front that will push its way through the region through the day allowing winds to shift into the north northwest during the afternoon. This will lead to colder air filtering in and temperatures will drop heading through the day today. With that being said we’ve already set our high temperatures for the day and will drop into the mid teens by midday, and then single digits above and below zero by the time we get to the evening.

A Wind Chill Warning has been issued through the overnight hours tonight and into the day on Saturday. That’s thanks to the northwesterly winds that will be gusty at times heading through the overnight and into Saturday. Wind chills because of this will likely be between 35 and 45 degrees below zero by the time we wake up tomorrow morning, and remaining in the 20s below zero through the afternoon. Frost bite will be a big concern Saturday morning with wind chills that cold, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less. Make sure to cover any exposed skin if you have to venture outside for an extended period of time Saturday morning.

The tradeoff with the wind chills is that it will be sunny both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures moderate a bit by the time we get to Sunday with highs that day climbing into the single digits above zero. We turn our attention to Monday as the models are still split between the two possibilities with this system. Both models agree that snow begins across the area during the morning hours. It will continue into the afternoon with heavier bands making their way into the county. Then the models start to differ in what they think will happen. The European model has the mixing line making its way north during the afternoon, resulting in a mix changing to rain by the time we get into Monday evening. This would result in a messy evening commute and possible refreezing of roadways before they dry.

The American model (GFS) has the system produce moderate if not heavier bands of snow across the county during the afternoon, but keeps the mixing line further south, through the Houlton area and points south. This would keep much of Aroostook as snow through Monday evening and heading into the overnight. I’m leaning towards the GFS right now as we’ll already have the cold air in place, and usually it’s difficult to get rid of once it is in place.

The models both agree that snow lightens up heading through the overnight hours, with another round of snow expected heading into Tuesday morning just in time for the morning commute then. As of right now this system looks to bring measurable snowfall to the area, with lower amounts in the 6″ range, and higher amounts likely closer to a foot. I’ll have a snowfall map for you bright and early Monday morning on Rise and Shine, so make sure to tune in then for updates on that system. For your latest look at the forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web video for more information on your forecast. Stay warm and have a great and safe weekend!

